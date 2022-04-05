Amelia Anisovych, a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter, has wowed audiences at a Welsh choir competition.

Visiting Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday (3 April) for S4C’s annual Côr Cymru choir event, the youngster sang Ukraine’s national anthem.

Amelia received a standing ovation from the crowd after her performance and gave a thumbs-up back to those applauding her.

She first rose to fame after a video of her singing in a Kyiv bomb shelter was posted online and has since found safety in Poland.

