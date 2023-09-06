Ukraine destroys ‘Russian-occupied warehouse’ in drone strike

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a warehouse of military equipment used by Russian occupiers with a drone strike in the Donetsk region.

Footage shows the moment of the strike, with smoke rising from the site close to Myronivskyi, a town about 15 miles southeast of Bakhmut.

“Around 14:30pm, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse of military equipment of the occupiers near Myronivskyi, Donetsk region,” a social media post from the country’s strategic communications page read.

The video was first posted by Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army in the south of the country.