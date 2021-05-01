Police in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv have been gifted a sports car modified with a gun turret to help fend off the Russian invasion.

Footage shared online shows the BMW Series 6 convertible - complete with what appears to be a massive mounted machine gun - on a road in the city after being dropped outside a local station.

Underneath the deadly weapon is a blunt message to Vladimir Putin's forces that, according to reports, reads: "Russian warship... f*** you".

