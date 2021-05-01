Since Russia’s war against Ukraine began, there have been unusual outbreaks of political unrest in Transnistria, the Kremlin-controlled breakaway region of Moldova.

The Independent has spoken to one woman who claimed pro-Ukrainian “saboteurs” had attempted to stage an anti-Russian protest, which was quickly suppressed, followed by a larger pro-Russian demonstration.

Then came a public plea from nervous authorities: no more political displays.

“The country is divided already,” said Daniella Calmish, a journalist at a Moldovan weekly newspaper.

“Some people are in favour, and some are against Russia. There is an information war going on.”

Sign up to our newsletters.