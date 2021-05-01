Ukrainian mother plays piano in home destroyed by Russian bomb

A Ukrainian mother played the piano for one last time in her home after it was devastated by a Russian bomb.

Heart-wrenching footage shows Irina Maniukina performing beautifully, surrounded by the rubble and debris of shattered doors and windows after an airstrike hit her street.

Before sitting down to play, she had rushed home from the local market after hearing her 16-year-old daughter Karina survived the attack on their home in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast.

Her moving performance has since drawn comparisons to the classic war film The Pianist.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.