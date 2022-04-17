A 102-year-old man who raised thousands of pounds for Covid-19 relief during the pandemic has held a minute’s silence at his home alongside refugees from Ukraine.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, who was made an OBE for raising £420,000 after Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired him to walk laps of his garden in east London while fasting for Ramadan, welcomed those who have fled war to his home on Saturday.

Mr Choudhury led 102 seconds of silence in his garden to support Ukrainian refugees and raise money for the charitable initiative Ramadan Family Commitment.

