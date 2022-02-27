Cars queue in Mostyska to cross the Ukrainian border amid the continued Russian invasion.

Many people have been forced to abandon their vehicles and walk for more than 10 hours in a bid to reach the border, where families are waiting in ever-growing numbers to cross into Poland.

Amid the chaos and long queues, some have had no choice but to sleep outside in the freezing cold and others have been spotted dragging their suitcases through the mud and dirt, in a desperate attempt to seek safety.

