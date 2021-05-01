An elderly woman was among four people rescued after a Russian airstrike hit a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv on Monday morning.

In footage released by Ukraine's state emergency agency, firefighters can be seen carrying the woman to safety, bringing her down a ladder on a stretcher.

Several floors of the residential building, located in a northern district of the capital, were destroyed after the artillery strike set it on fire.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

