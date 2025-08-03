Ukrainian drone attack sparks blaze at oil refinery in Russia

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery in Sochi, Russia.

Footage recorded on Sunday (3 August) shows smoke rising from the depot following the explosion, which Moscow has said was caused after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank.

More than 120 firefighters were sent to extinguish the blaze, whilst flights were temporarily grounded at Sochi’s airport.

Mayor Andrei Proshunin later announced that “the situation is totally under control” and confirmed that there were no victims.