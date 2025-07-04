Ukrainians run for cover as Russia strikes in huge overnight attack

Ukrainian residents had to seek shelter in an underground metro station as Russia launched an onslaught of drones and missiles at Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (4 July).

Footage shows people running into underground bunkers as huge thuds can be heard in the background, whilst explosions and billows of smoke can be seen across the country’s capital.

Firefighters can also be seen attempting to tackle the blaze amid the all-night attacks which saw 23 people injured.

Russian forces fired 550 drones and missiles at Ukrainian territory with the “main target” being Kyiv, the air force said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “This was one of the most large-scale air attacks – deliberately massive and cynical.”