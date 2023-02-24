UK army camp holds service to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops on Friday took part in a service at an army camp in the southeast of England to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Padre John Power of the Royal Lancers led the sunrise service in the morning, which included “Reveille” sounded by a bugler and a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem.

The event finished with the Lord’s Prayer in English and Ukrainian and a chant of “Slava Ukraini” - meaning “glory to Ukraine”.

