Footage shows officials and rescuers on the scene of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s city of Kherson.

Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the relentless strikes, which damaged a hospital and residential buildings on Sunday.

The president of Ukraine also confirmed three people are dead and six more were wounded after the attack.

“Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day. Residential buildings, various social and transport facilities, including a hospital, post office, and bus station, have been damaged,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

