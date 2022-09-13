Zelensky says Ukraine has reclaimed 6,000 square kilometers of territory

Ukraine has retaken more than 6,000 sq km (2,317 sq miles) from Russian control so far in September, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Russia has admitted that it has lost key cities in Kharkiv.

Military experts view this as a possible breakthrough in the conflict.

“From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and in the south. The movement of our troops continues,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address on Monday, 12 September.

