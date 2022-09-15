Independent TV
Volodymyr Zelensky sings national anthem as Ukraine flag raised in reclaimed Izyum
Volodymyr Zelensky sang the national anthem as the Ukrainian flag was raised in recently reclaimed Izyum.
The Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to the city on Wednesday, 14 September, to thank his troops for their bravery.
Mr Zelensky said that around 8,000 square kilometres were retaken by his forces from Russia, in a blow to Vladimir Putin.
Footage shows the moment the flag was ceremonially raised during the visit by the president, along with deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar.
01:21