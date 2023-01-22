Emotional moment Zelensky lays flowers in tribute to helicopter crash victims

Volodymyr Zelensky was visibly emotional as he attended a memorial service for the victims of a helicopter crash in Brovary.

This video shows the moment the Ukrainian president and his wife, Olena Zelenska, laid down flowers in tribute to those killed.

It was held in central Kyiv inside the Ukrainian House cultural centre on Saturday, 21 January.

“Pain is filling the heart,” Zelensky said in his post sharing this video, adding that “indescribable sadness is covering the soul.”

The crash killed Ukraine’s interior minister, Denys Monastyrskyi, among other senior officials.

