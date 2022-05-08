Moment two Ukrainian fighter jets bomb Russian-occupied Snake Island

New footage shows the moment that Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flankers strike Russian facilities on occupied Snake Island, causing two large explosions.

It’s thought they took a southern approach to the island as Russia would’ve been on a north-westerly lookout towards the Ukraine coastline, The Drive reports.

A missile defence system has reportedly been destroyed in the attack, and military spokesman, Serhiy Bratschuk, claims they have also sunk a serna-type ship in the Black Sea.

Russia took control of Snake Island back in March, cutting Ukraine off to vital trading.

