Watch live as UN Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine-Russia war

The United Nations Human Rights Council holds urgent debate on Ukraine which was called for by Kyiv and its allies.

The debate is to consider their resolution to establish a commission of inquiry for one year to investigate alleged human rights violations committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014.

The UN refugee agency that 1 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

