New York Times strike: Staff stage first mass walkout in 40 years

More than 1,000 workers at the New York Times have gone on a 24-hour strike in the first mass walkout at the newspaper in 40 years.

Members of the New York Times Guild walked out at 12:01am on Thursday, 8 December, after the union failed to reach an agreement with the company for a new contract.

“It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action, given the clear commitment we’ve shown to negotiate our way to a contract that provides Times journalists with substantial pay increases,” Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO of The New York Times Company said.

