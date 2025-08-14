Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has said on Thursday, 11 August, that there are “no immediate plans” to change interest levels on student loan repayments.

BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt asked Ms Phillipson whether it was fair to make students pay 9 per cent interest on top of existing student loan debt.

“We are looking at the student finance system; it is complicated,” the education secretary said. “However, I do think that it is right that students make a contribution to their education.”

She reiterated that there were more opportunities for young people receiving their A-level results on Thursday to pursue other than university, including apprenticeships.