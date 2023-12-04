US to take ‘appropriate action’ against Iran-backed Houthi militia after ship attacks

During the White House press briefing on Monday 4 December, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan provided details on the Red Sea commercial vessel attacks that were carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia group.

On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi group attacked three commercial ships in the Red Sea. The USS Carney assisted the ships by shooting down three drones.

“We’re talking about the Houthis here, they’re the ones with their finger on the trigger, but that gun, the weapons here, are being supplied by Iran,” Sullivan said. “We are going to take appropriate action.”