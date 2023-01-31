Alex Murdaugh: Lawyer’s shocking five-word statement after wife and son killed

An investigator has testified that Alex Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” through sobs during a recorded interview three days after his wife and son were killed.

The attorney, 54, stands trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22.

In the interview, Murdaugh spoke to Special Agent Jeff Croft at his brother’s house about his and his family’s movements on the day of the murders.

Others inside and outside the court believe that the interview appears to indicate Murdach saying “They did him so bad.”

