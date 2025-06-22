Flight tracker shows airlines avoiding Middle East airspace after US bombs Iran

A flight tracker shows airlines avoiding Middle East airspace after the US launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Live tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed a clear absence of commercial flights over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel on Saturday (21 June) after US president Donald Trump announced American warplanes had “obliterated” three nuclear facilities.

FlightRadar24 posted on X on Sunday: “Following US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, commercial traffic in the region is operating as it has since new airspace restrictions were put into place last week.”