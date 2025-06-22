JD Vance warns Iran retaliation to US strike would be ‘catastrophic mistake’

JD Vance has warned Iran that retaliation to the US strikes on three nuclear sites would be a “catastrophic mistake”.

Tehran has accused the US of crossing a “very big red line”, following Donald Trump’s announcement that US warplanes had “obliterated” the three nuclear facilities on Saturday (21 June).

Speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, the vice president emphasised the need for peace following the US air strike.

He said: “Our national interest is for Iran not to get a nuclear weapon.”

Mr Vance added:”If the Iranians want to enlarge this by attacking American troops I think that would be a catastrophic mistake.”