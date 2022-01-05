Watch live as Capitol chief of police testifies to Senate about 6 January riot

US Capitol Chief of Police Thomas Manger is testifying before the Senate ahead of the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection attempt.

One year ago, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in the hope of preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over the former president.

Five people died either shortly before, during or following the event, while many more were injured, including 138 police officers, in what was one of the darkest days for American democracy.

