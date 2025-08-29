US Coast Guard shows off ‘largest cocaine offload in history’ in 76,000lbs drugs haul

More than 76,000lbs of illegal drugs were unloaded in Florida on Monday, 25 August, the US Coast Guard said.

Officials said this was the largest cocaine offload to date in Coast Guard history, with the assistance of partner agencies, during counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Approximately 61,740 pounds of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds of marijuana were offloaded.

The illicit narcotics were valued at $473m, the Coast Guard said, adding that the haul "prevented the maritime flow of approximately 23m potential lethal doses from reaching the United States."