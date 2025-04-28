Vancouver attack witnesses recall horrific scene as 11 killed in car-ramming

Eyewitnesses have recounted harrowing details of a car-ramming attack in Vancouver that killed at least 11 people, including a five-year-old.

A man has been charged with murder over the attack at the Lapu-Lapu day festival.

At least 20 other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to the Vancouver Police Department. More charges are expected, officials said.

"There's a car that went just through the whole street and just hitting everyone, and I saw one dead, one man on the ground... everyone is panicking, everyone is screaming, and like nobody knows what to do," Abigail Andiso said.