Watch: Migrants cling to overloaded small boat as over 1,000 cross Channel in one day

Scores of migrants were filmed clinging to dangerously overloaded small boats on Saturday (31 March) on Saturday morning, as over 1,000 reportedly crossed the Channel in a single day.

In scenes described by defence secretary John Healey as ‘pretty shocking’, groups, including small children sat on adults’ shoulders, waited in the waters for small boats to arrive at a beach in Gravelines, near Calais, before scrambling to get aboard. Some are seen still trying to get on to the boat after it had set off.

Healey has criticised French police, who were present on the beach but did not intervene, for a lack of action.