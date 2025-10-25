This is the moment a Wagner Group arsonist is arrested in a B&Q car park.

The arson attack on the industrial units in Leyton, east London, in March 2024, caused about £1 million in damage, put lives at risk, and took 60 firefighters to put out.

The warehouse was targeted by the terrorist Wagner Group because it was being used to supply humanitarian aid and StarLink satellite equipment to Ukraine.

Afterwards, the architect Dylan Earl set his sights on more “missions”, targeting a restaurant and wine shop in Mayfair and the kidnap of the owner, the wealthy Russian dissident Evgeny Chichvarkin.

The court heard Earl was a member of numerous pro-Russian propaganda channels and was motivated by “simple and ugly greed”.

On Friday (24 October), Earl and five other young men were sentenced at the Old Bailey for what the judge described as a “planned campaign of terrorism and sabotage” in the interests of the Russian state.