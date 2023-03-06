Wreckage removed from scene of fatal Cardiff crash after three found dead

The wreckage from a fatal crash has been removed from the scene after three people were found dead in Cardiff.

Two of the passengers were hospitalised after they were found by police who had been searching for the missing group.

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in the early hours of Saturday on a trip to the city from Porthcawl.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, were also reported missing before the crash was located.

