Ukraine war: Apartments damaged by Russian shelling in Kherson

Homes were destroyed in a Russian strike in Kherson that also hit a hospital and a school.

Footage posted on Telegram by Suspilne - Ukraine’s national broadcaster - shows extensive damage at an apartment block.

At least three people were killed during shelling in the southern Ukrainian city on Sunday, 29 January, regional officials said.

“Today’s Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured,” Kherson administration wrote on Telegram.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.