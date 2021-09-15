Watch live as US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison deliver remarks on a strategic national security initiative on Wednesday (15 September).

The leaders are expected to announce a new security pact, which would allow the three nations to share military technology and intelligence. The initiative is widely seen as an effort to push back on the growing power of China in these arenas.

It is believed the alliance will be known by the acronym AUKUS.