Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby is leading a live briefing alongside Major General Hank Taylor following yesterday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul airport.

US President Joe Biden has promised to “hunt down” the Isis terrorists responsible for the attack which claimed dozens of lives, with 11 Marines, a Navy medic and another military member among the victims, according to two US officials.

A further 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow, they said.

Last night, President Biden said: “Know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”