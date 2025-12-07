Wild beaver seen in Norfolk for first time in 400 years

A wild beaver has been seen in Norfolk for the first time in centuries.

Night vision footage captured the rodent at Pensthorpe nature reserve, collecting tree bark for a habitat near the River Wensum.

Once a common sight in Britain, beavers were hunted to extinction several hundred years ago for their fur, meat and natural oils.

The creatures’ disappearance left an ecological impact on rivers and wetland that the new sighting suggests may now be in recovery.

Pensthorpe reserve manager Richard Spowage said: “The fact that it has chosen our land to establish a territory reflects the ongoing work we have been doing to improve our river and surrounding land for nature.

“We’re monitoring the situation carefully, but for now this is fantastic news for nature recovery.”