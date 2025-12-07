Moment Goa nightclub fire breaks out and spreads rapidly is captured in crowd footage

The moment a deadly fire broke out at a nightclub in Goa was caught on camera by a member of the crowd.

Local officials say at least 25 people have been killed after the blaze, thought to have been sparked when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen, tore through the Birch by Romeo Lane club in Arpora early Sunday morning.

Video shows a dancer performing on stage alongside a live band when the music stops abruptly as members of the crowd notice a fire growing from the ceiling behind the stage. Panic quickly spreads as smoke fills the room.

Witnesses reported many fled to a kitchen area on a lower level, where they became trapped. Most of the victims were kitchen workers, along with several tourists, say officials.