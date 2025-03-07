A solo rower who was caught in Cyclone Alfred, which had winds of up to 100km/h, while attempting to cross the Pacific Ocean from California to Australia has been reunited with his wife.

Aurimas Mockus, 44, from Lithuania, was stranded for three days in the Coral Sea around 460 miles off Queensland after encountering extreme weather conditions.

He was rescued by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Following his rescue. Mr Mockus described "fighting for his life" while he was stranded.

As of Friday, 7 March, thousands in eastern Australia were ordered to evacuate as the cyclone lashed the region with torrential rain, fierce winds, and towering waves, causing widespread power outages, beach erosion, and airport closures.