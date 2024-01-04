Tornado rips through Belgium, damaging dozens of homes

A tornado left a path of destruction in Belgium on Wednesday, 3 January, dramatic footage shows.

The weather phenomenon hit Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver and Putte, causing extensive damage to properties.

According to officials in the municipality of Sint-Katelijne-Waver, around 40 homes were impacted across a stretch of 4km.

Some properties had their roofs torn off, they added.

Emergency Weather Benelux said that they received reports of a short-lived tornado near Putte and Onze-Lieve-Vrouw-Waver on Wednesday.

It may have been a low-topped supercell, they added.