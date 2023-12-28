Houses damaged and debris scattered across roads after Manchester ‘tornado’

A “localised tornado” damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit swept the country, with thousands of homes remaining without power and travellers likely to face continued disruption.

The storm also brought heavy snow across parts of Scotland which, along with high winds and heavy rain, damaged electricity networks in the country as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.

In Stalybridge, a town in Tameside, Greater Manchester, houses were seen damaged on Thursday morning (28 December) and debris were seen scattered across roads.