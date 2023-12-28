A Stalybridge woman said her neighbours’ houses were “an absolute disaster” after a “localised tornado” damaged about 100 properties in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

Hayley McCafee, 40, of Carrbrook, explained that she was at the pub when the storm rolled through, returning to find damage on her street.

“Some of our neighbours’ houses are an absolute disaster – roofs missing, gable ends gone, cars squished with all the stone that’s come off the houses,” she said.

A major incident has been declared in Tameside, with 100 properties reportedly damaged by the powerful storm and debris littered across the area.