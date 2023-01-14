California farm fields submerged after atmospheric river storms cause heavy flooding

Farming fields in California were completely submerged in water on Friday, 13 January, amid heavy flooding caused by atmospheric river storms which have devastated the state since late December.

Several more rounds of stormy weather are expected through the weekend and into next week, prompting state and federal officials to plead with Californians to stay alert.

Thousands of acres of farmland could be inundated in Monterey County, where flood warnings are in effect for the Salinas River.

The storms have put a dent in the state’s long drought but have caused flooding, power outages and at least 19 deaths.

