Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south Hampshire

Cars were surrounded by floodwater by a roundabout in Gosport after south Hampshire was hit by torrential rain on Wednesday, 16 November.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from 5pm until 6am on Thursday for areas of Hampshire including Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester, predicting heavy rain and showers that could trigger flooding and disruption.

Across southeast England, rainfall of around 15 to 25mm was to be expected, with some locations experiencing 30-40mm.

