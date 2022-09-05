Dramatic moment lightning bolt strikes roof of house in Cornwall

Lighting struck the roof of a house in Tolvaddon, Cornwall, on Monday, 5 September, as approximately 36,000 lightning bolts were recorded in a 12 hour period.

Thunder and lightning were seen across the UK on Sunday night, with the Met Office issuing a yellow thunderstorm warning until 4am on Monday.

In footage posted on Facebook by Tolvaddon Community Fire Station, a loud boom can be heard as a lightning bolt strikes the house.

