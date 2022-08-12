Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Monday

The Met Office has forecasted that thunderstorms will roll across parts of the UK on Monday (15 August) in the wake of a heatwave.

The status yellow alert warns of hail, frequent lightning, and up to 50mm of rain within three hours in some areas.

Covering much of the UK, with the exception of some eastern coastal areas, the warning will be in place from 6am until midnight.

It will come into place just hours after an amber extreme heat warning ends on Sunday night.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.