Worcester city centre turned into 'lake' as heavy rain brings flooding

Parts of Worcester have been submerged in water after heavy flooding this week.

The nearby River Severn, which has burst its banks, is due to peak on Sunday afternoon or evening (15 January) and is predicted to reach between 5.4 and 5.7 metres, according to the Environment Agency.

In total, 89 flood warnings have been issued across the country amid the extreme weather conditions.

Over the next few days, warnings are expected to stay in place.

Those in southern England are likely to still be impacted by the water.

