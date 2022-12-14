Tornado leaves behind path of destruction in Texas

At least five people were injured when a tornado ripped through Grapevine as severe thunderstorms rolled over Texas and Oklahoma.

This footage shows the trail of destruction left behind by the twister in the city of around 50,000 people between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Downed trees and powerlines can be seen lining the streets in the aftermath of the strong winds, which hit on Tuesday, 13 December.

Amanda McNew, a local police spokesperson, said: “We’re starting the process of going through the city looking at damage to property, to businesses, homes and then roads.”

