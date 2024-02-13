Cars stranded in floodwater as Turkey hit by heavy rain

Several cars were submerged in floodwater in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya on Tuesday, 13 February.

At least one person died after the severe rainstorms unleashed torrents of water that destroyed bridges and roads, deputy interior minister Munir Karaloglu said.

Residents in flooded houses had to be rescued by boats, and workers also saved stray dogs and cats trapped in the water.

This footage shows brown water rushing down a street in the resort city past several trapped vehicles.