Tornado sweeps through Hampshire zoo car park amid heavy winds

A tornado swept through the car park of a zoo in Hampshire amid heavy winds on Sunday, 23 October.

CCTV footage shows signage and trees flying through the car park at Marwell Zoo near Winchester as the tornado hit just after 4pm.

Vehicles were also damaged, but animals at the zoo were unhurt.

“I couldn’t believe it. The car park looked like something from a Hollywood movie set, such was the force of this tornado,” James Cretney, chief executive at Marwell Wildlife, said.

