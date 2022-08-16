Joe Biden signed the landmark $739bn Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday, 16 August.

Footage shows Biden give Senator Joe Manchin the pen he used to sign off the climate, health care, and tax reform package.

President Biden called the legislation “one of the most significant laws in our history,” adding “with this law the American people won and the special interests lost.”

The ceremony was held in the state dining room of the White House just days after the House approved the legislation last week.

