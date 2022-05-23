World Health Organization official confirms that “anyone can get” the monkeypox virus dispelling the myth of “gay disease”.

WHO expert Andy Seale stressed the importance to remember that monkeypox is not an illness that affects only one community more than others.

Mr Seale suggested that an elevated proportion of UK cases in gay or bisexual men could be due to an increased awareness of sexual health amongst the community.

However, he stressed that the virus could be transmitted to anyone, regardless of the community they belong to.