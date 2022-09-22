Donald Trump says he thinks FBI agents 'took his will' during Mar-a-lago raid

Donald Trump has accused FBI agents who raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida of taking his will.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the former US president discussed the court-authorised search of his Palm Beach home in August.

A search was authorised on the premises as part of a US Department of Justice investigation over the improper removal and storage of classified information.

“I think they took my will. That could cause a lot of problems if that gets published,” Mr Trump said.

