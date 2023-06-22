Barrel Children: The families Windrush left behind

The Windrush generation saw people answer the call of ‘the mother country’ to help rebuild Britain in the 1940s and 1950s.

The story of Windrush has come into painfully sharp focus but what is less well-known is the story of the children of Windrush; those whose parents left for Britain and who they only knew of through the ‘barrel' care packages sent back to the Caribbean.

This is their story, told to Nadine White, of growing up away from their parents before being ‘sent for’ and finding themselves in a world that made little sense to them.